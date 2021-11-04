PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PAR Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR opened at $64.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

