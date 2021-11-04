Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 148,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.76 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,725. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palomar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Palomar worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

