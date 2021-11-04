Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155,141 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,496,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,055,000 after buying an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,837,000 after buying an additional 330,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,815,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,543,000 after purchasing an additional 198,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

