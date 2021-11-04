Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 515 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 412,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 165,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 725,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.