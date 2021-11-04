Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 51,162 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

