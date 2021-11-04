Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

L1 Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,277 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 4.7% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $498.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.85 and a 52-week high of $519.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,665,468. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

