Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,507,000 after buying an additional 110,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 20.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,990,000 after buying an additional 241,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

OZON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

