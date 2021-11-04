Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Shares Up 5.1%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) shares shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.42. 6,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.