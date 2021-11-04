Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 15,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,569. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.