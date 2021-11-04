Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 15,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,569. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
