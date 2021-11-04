Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,917 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Owens Corning worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 349,909 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

