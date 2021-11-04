Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ovintiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.