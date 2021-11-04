Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 1,134,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,079. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

