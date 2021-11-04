Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $478.2-498.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.01 million.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.780 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 1,134,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,079. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 64.10. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $80,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

