O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,855,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,050,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,951,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $621.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $613.44 and a 200-day moving average of $583.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

