OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Down 7.6% After Earnings Miss

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 24,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 929,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43 and a beta of -0.35.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

