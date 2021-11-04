Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,524,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 378,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $974,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $96.20. 58,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,614,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $263.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

