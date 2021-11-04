Oppenheimer Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $13.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $412.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $200,937 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,370,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,776,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,788,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.