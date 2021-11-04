Opium Price Reaches $2.59 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Opium coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00004238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00087562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00101356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.06 or 0.07262256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.38 or 0.99609014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

