Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $87.51. 500,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,461 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

