OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. OneSpan updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,975. The company has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OSPN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,225.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneSpan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of OneSpan worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.