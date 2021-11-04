ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $62.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. 569,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,214,737 shares.The stock last traded at $56.78 and had previously closed at $54.99.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

