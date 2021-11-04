ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $51.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

