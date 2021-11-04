ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 16,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.