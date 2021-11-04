On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will announce $201.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.58 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $745.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.75 million to $754.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $981.59 million, with estimates ranging from $969.89 million to $999.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.58. 70,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,040. ON has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

