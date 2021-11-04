Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $29.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.85.

OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 1,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,209. Omeros has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

