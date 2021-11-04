Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

