Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
