Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.07% of Centrus Energy worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $879,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $70.77 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

