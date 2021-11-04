Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 5,321 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMI. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

