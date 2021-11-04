O3Swap Market Capitalization Reaches $49.98 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $49.98 million and $7.71 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00075277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,596.68 or 1.00077936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.60 or 0.07259398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022331 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

