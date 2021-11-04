NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.04.

Shares of NXPI opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $136.70 and a 52 week high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

