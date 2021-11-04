NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,552 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.0% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $301,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $274.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $267.84. The stock has a market cap of $684.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

