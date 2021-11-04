Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.99 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

