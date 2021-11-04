Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.02 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $4,745,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Snap by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNAP stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.07.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,427,251 shares of company stock worth $160,890,436 in the last 90 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.
Snap Company Profile
Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $30,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 21.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNAP opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $83.34.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,185,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,427,251 shares of company stock valued at $160,890,436 over the last ninety days.
Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.
Snap Company Profile
Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.