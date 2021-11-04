Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.02 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $4,745,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Snap by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,427,251 shares of company stock worth $160,890,436 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.