Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,779 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Planet Fitness worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

