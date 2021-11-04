Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Medpace worth $29,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $8,859,425. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $224.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.54 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.68.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

