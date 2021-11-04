Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 319,958 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 319,958 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.