Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
NTR stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.
NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
