Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NTR stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

