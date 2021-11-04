NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 97,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,270.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

