NULS Hits One Day Volume of $13.38 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $57.87 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00083559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00074858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00101466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.21 or 0.99695866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.93 or 0.07226286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022273 BTC.

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

