NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading 9.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.17. 15,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,639,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 105.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NOW by 26.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.97.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

