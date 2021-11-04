Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NVO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,429. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

