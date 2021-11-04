Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.91%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

