Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $354.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.36. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

