Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.53

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

