NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.30.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.14. The company had a trading volume of 116,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.46. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.95 million. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.