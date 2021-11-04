NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 177,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 947,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,636. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

