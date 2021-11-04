Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.5 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.