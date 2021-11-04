Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $163.77 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $164.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

