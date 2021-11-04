NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $72.68 and last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

