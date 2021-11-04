New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 17th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Fortress Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.